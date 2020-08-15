D. B. Root & Company LLC Has $657,000 Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 168.3% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.12. 734,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,679. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.40 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,115 shares of company stock worth $2,130,071. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.