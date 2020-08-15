D. B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.5% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,577,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the first quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $16,952,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $182.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,725,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

