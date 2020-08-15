D. B. Root & Company LLC Increases Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,014,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $86.64. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

