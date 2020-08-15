D. B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 851 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. 22,521,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

