D. B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 860 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,697,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total value of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257 over the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $604.99. 664,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,732. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $611.47. The company has a market capitalization of $122.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $554.54 and a 200 day moving average of $511.88.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

