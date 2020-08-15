D. B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Diageo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 583.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.59. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

