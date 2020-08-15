D. B. Root & Company LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 6.4% of D. B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. D. B. Root & Company LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $14,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,851,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,103,000. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,479,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,227,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.20. 470,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 944,777. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98.

