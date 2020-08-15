D. B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D. B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 728 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,490.79 and a 200-day moving average of $1,378.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

