D. B. Root & Company LLC Sells 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

D. B. Root & Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,534,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,700,000 after purchasing an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Novartis by 27.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,721,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,503 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $84.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,189. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.76 and a 200 day moving average of $86.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

