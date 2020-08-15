D. B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

D. B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The firm has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

