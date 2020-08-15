DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.38.

NYSE LOW traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $154.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,401,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,409,655. The firm has a market cap of $116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $157.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $703,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,342 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $162,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4,527.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,685,416 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $227,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

