DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.59.

WMT stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,682,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.81. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Walmart will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,666,074 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

