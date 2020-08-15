Dennis M. Craven Acquires 5,000 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 5,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $34,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 90,943 shares in the company, valued at $621,140.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:CLDT opened at $6.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market cap of $334.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.57.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,222 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,886,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

