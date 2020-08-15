Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.

Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 486,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 1,355,129 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $2,165,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 525,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

