Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIND. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.33.
Shares of LIND stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.67. 486,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.83 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.56.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,923,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,530,000 after buying an additional 1,355,129 shares during the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at $3,114,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter valued at $2,165,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 47.1% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 525,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 168,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after buying an additional 158,203 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.
