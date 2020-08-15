DHT’s (DHT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) in a report issued on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.60 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DHT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,532,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,603,333. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99. DHT has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DHT will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 245.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DHT by 34.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in DHT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in DHT by 4.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DHT by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 140,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 111,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

