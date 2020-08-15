Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $123.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Diageo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.50.

NYSE:DEO traded down $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.29. The company had a trading volume of 358,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,046. The company has a market cap of $81.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day moving average of $140.59. Diageo has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $176.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 349.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Diageo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,288,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,379 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

