Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Update

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 575,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 203.8 days.

Shares of BTAFF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.81. 1,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $45.95.

BTAFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

