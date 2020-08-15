Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Diamond S Shipping had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 4.89%.

Shares of NYSE DSSI opened at $9.01 on Friday. Diamond S Shipping has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $348.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Diamond S Shipping from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.