Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.44.

NYSE:DKS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,025. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.62. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.45.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 96.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,232 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 41.4% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 4,279,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $90,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,560 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,383,973 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $57,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3,144.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,668 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,124,000 after purchasing an additional 566,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 63.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,370,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 533,820 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

