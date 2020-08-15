Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Issues Earnings Results

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digirad had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAD opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Digirad has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $8.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

In other news, Director Mitchell I. Quain purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,150.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Noble acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,498.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,000 shares of company stock worth $98,560. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

