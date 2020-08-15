Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DDS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Dillard’s from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.29.

NYSE DDS traded up $2.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,052. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.87. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $84.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by $4.45. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dillard’s by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Dillard’s by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dillard’s by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Dillard’s by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

