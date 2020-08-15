Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang Sells 3,707 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $195,692.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,191.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 2nd, Francis Tang sold 375 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $18,082.50.
Shares of DIOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 290,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 230.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
