Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang Sells 3,707 Shares of Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 3,707 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $195,692.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,343,191.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 2nd, Francis Tang sold 375 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $18,082.50.

Shares of DIOD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 290,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,852. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average of $47.61. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $288.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 398,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 51.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 230.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 36,019 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 19.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,496,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,817,000 after buying an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

