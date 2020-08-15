Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,696 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $54,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

DG stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, hitting $198.55. 1,392,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $198.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.40%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.