DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) issued an update on its FY 2021
IntraDay earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.75-0.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.81-15.81 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DQJCY opened at $22.87 on Friday. DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40.
About DON QUIJOTE HOL/ADR
