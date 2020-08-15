Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 288.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its position in Accenture by 69.5% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 6,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Accenture by 7.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 127,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,889,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.44.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total value of $530,887.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,109,551.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock worth $3,710,958. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $232.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

