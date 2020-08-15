Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 49,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $143,888,000. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 95,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 292.1% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.53. 6,504,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $235.88 billion, a PE ratio of -210.53, a PEG ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.04.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

