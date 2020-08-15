Doyle Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 535.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,737 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 27,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 582,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.