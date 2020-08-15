Doyle Wealth Management Buys 42 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Vertical Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

LMT stock traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.42. 643,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $371.16 and a 200-day moving average of $379.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

