Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,197 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,680,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,934,000 after purchasing an additional 266,879 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 8,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 25,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 32,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

