Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $212.09. The company had a trading volume of 643,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,344. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $128.23 and a 12-month high of $213.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.