Doyle Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 105,522 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $11,000,000. Iberiabank Corp lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.2% in the first quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 247,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,809,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,301,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $180.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

