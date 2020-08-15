Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,159 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 2.2% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $58.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

