Doyle Wealth Management Has $12.97 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 29,817 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

QCOM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.74. 6,633,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,829,353. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $116.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $967,811.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,794 shares of company stock valued at $22,030,228. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

