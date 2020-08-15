Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $289.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $299.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. Air Products & Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

