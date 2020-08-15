Doyle Wealth Management Invests $6.62 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,322 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 81.2% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

Shares of CRM traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.46. 2,821,330 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.09 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,074.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $209.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $1,743,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,092.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,002,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,914,308.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,907 shares of company stock valued at $135,571,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

