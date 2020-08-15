Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 74,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,220,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.47. 969,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,314. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $138.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

