Doyle Wealth Management Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.8% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.87.

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $349,232.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $1,030,148.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average is $133.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

