Doyle Wealth Management Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Veritas Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.0% in the second quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,912,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,481,067,000 after purchasing an additional 607,918 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 33.5% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 37.9% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,487,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,579. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.44. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $282.97. The firm has a market cap of $301.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.78.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.