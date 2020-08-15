Doyle Wealth Management Sells 660 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.7% of Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,238 shares of company stock worth $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of PG stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,843,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average is $119.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $135.97.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

