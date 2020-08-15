Doyle Wealth Management Sells 68 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Doyle Wealth Management trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $211,848,000 after purchasing an additional 27,092 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 13.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.9% in the first quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.9% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 5,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,292. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $327.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $307.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.84. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total transaction of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

