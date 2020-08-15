Doyle Wealth Management Sells 726 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 11,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 4,028 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DZ Bank cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.63.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,923,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,175,603. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.