Doyle Wealth Management Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6,873.5% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 48,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 47,702 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,162,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,967,000 after acquiring an additional 145,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $43.20. 13,535,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,723,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

