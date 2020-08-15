Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 523.65%.

Dyadic International stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Dyadic International has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $248.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Friday.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

