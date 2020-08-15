e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 12.1% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $23.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0861 or 0.00000726 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,961,552 coins and its circulating supply is 17,139,229 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

