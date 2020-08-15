Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Receives $26.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,050.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,471 shares of company stock worth $1,402,696. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1,722.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $23.77. 1,047,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 237.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 86.67%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.