eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. TheStreet upgraded eBay from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered eBay from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.79.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,609,800. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,437,950.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,007 shares of company stock worth $3,358,713 over the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,154 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in eBay by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

