EchoLink Price Hits $0.0015 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. During the last week, EchoLink has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LBank, Huobi and Hotbit. EchoLink has a market cap of $747,989.93 and $48,700.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00040425 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $707.19 or 0.05965286 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00015741 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00050305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

