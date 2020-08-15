Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 490,593 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.38% of Edison International worth $78,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,247,000 after buying an additional 1,878,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after buying an additional 1,519,899 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Edison International by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,784,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,570,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.69. 2,432,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,002. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.27. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Edison International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 54.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Edison International from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

