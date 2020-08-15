Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives $41.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Editas Medicine from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,760,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,395,000 after buying an additional 1,048,440 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,285,000 after buying an additional 159,450 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,027,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,210,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,704,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,413,000 after buying an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EDIT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.92. The company had a trading volume of 440,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 404.88%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 361.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

