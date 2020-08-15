Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ERI. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $23.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERI traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.32. 5,042,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,631,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

